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Rapture Dream In a Twinkling of an eye 1 Corinthians 15 52 KJV Christian Testimony Dreams Visions Youtube Google
2nd Generation Christian TV
2nd Generation Christian TV
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Rapture Dream In a Twinkling of an eye 1 Corinthians 15 52 KJV Christian Testimony Dreams Visions Youtube Google
1 Corinthians 15:52 KJV
“In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.”

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Matthew 24:14 KJV And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world, and then the end will come: Channel Video Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OIWPOTIFSk

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Matthew 24:14
“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”

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