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Rapture Dream In a Twinkling of an eye 1 Corinthians 15 52 KJV Christian Testimony Dreams Visions Youtube Google
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94 views • January 01, 2022
#rapture-dream #twinkling-of-an-eye #last-trump #jesus-dreams
Rapture Dream In a Twinkling of an eye 1 Corinthians 15 52 KJV Christian Testimony Dreams Visions Youtube Google
1 Corinthians 15:52 KJV
“In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.”
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
Official Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcBPvjZNBGZS7Ra0tvkuAg
2NDGCT
Matthew 24:14 KJV And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world, and then the end will come: Channel Video Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OIWPOTIFSk
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
2nd Generation Christian Television
Matthew 24:14
“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”
SUPPORT THIS MINISTRY
Grow in the Lord Jesus Christ:
KJV Holy Bible, Giant Print Full-Size, Antiqued Brown Faux Leather w/Ribbon Marker, Red Letter, Thumb Index, King James Version
https://amzn.to/3E1gWOm
The Pilgrim's Progress: A Readable Modern-Day Version of John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress (Revised and easy-to-read)
https://amzn.to/3FQG3Ea
The Pilgrim's Progress Movie on DVD
https://amzn.to/3cVSKBe
Grace Abounding to the Chief of Sinners (Updated, Illustrated): A Brief Account of God’s Exceeding Mercy through Christ to His Poor Servant, John Bunyan (Bunyan Updated Classics Book 5)
https://amzn.to/3DZJubf
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
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DONATIONS (As God leads your heart):
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
Joshua 24:15
“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.”
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https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vReokCWNX7uJpcYqOn6RZDY5s4FgKtXlWsMz2CjKO7dhJCGQkScJgckGGfoU1mXC4Xfjf0GWlIDytj1/pub
Rapture Dream In a Twinkling of an eye 1 Corinthians 15 52 KJV Christian Testimony Dreams Visions Youtube Google
1 Corinthians 15:52 KJV
“In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.”
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
Official Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcBPvjZNBGZS7Ra0tvkuAg
2NDGCT
Matthew 24:14 KJV And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world, and then the end will come: Channel Video Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OIWPOTIFSk
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
2nd Generation Christian Television
Matthew 24:14
“And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”
SUPPORT THIS MINISTRY
Grow in the Lord Jesus Christ:
KJV Holy Bible, Giant Print Full-Size, Antiqued Brown Faux Leather w/Ribbon Marker, Red Letter, Thumb Index, King James Version
https://amzn.to/3E1gWOm
The Pilgrim's Progress: A Readable Modern-Day Version of John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress (Revised and easy-to-read)
https://amzn.to/3FQG3Ea
The Pilgrim's Progress Movie on DVD
https://amzn.to/3cVSKBe
Grace Abounding to the Chief of Sinners (Updated, Illustrated): A Brief Account of God’s Exceeding Mercy through Christ to His Poor Servant, John Bunyan (Bunyan Updated Classics Book 5)
https://amzn.to/3DZJubf
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
InstaCart Home and Groceries Delivery: https://inst.cr/t/NVB6ZGhrWnph
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart):
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
Joshua 24:15
“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.”
#rapture
#twinkling-of-an-eye
#walmart
#scan
#body
#hand
#holy-bible
#pilgrams-progress
#jesus-dream
#christian
#testimonials
#testimony
#prophecy
#prophetic
#ministry
#amazon
#dvd
#movie
#book
#kjv
#king-james-version
#audio
#scripture
#reading
#faith
#hope
#love
#end-times
#last-days
#youtube
#christian-videos-google
#christian-videos-google
#christian-videos-bing
#christian-videos-yahoo
#christian-testimony-videos-google
#christian-testimonial-videos-youtube
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https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vReokCWNX7uJpcYqOn6RZDY5s4FgKtXlWsMz2CjKO7dhJCGQkScJgckGGfoU1mXC4Xfjf0GWlIDytj1/pub
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