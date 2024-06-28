BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IRAN Early Presidential Election Voting
Early presidential elections in Iran.

Adding late in the day:  Gunmen target a car transferring ballot boxes leaving at least two dead and several injuries in Rask region of Iran. 

Adding after:  Iranian Tasnim News Agency: Preliminary results show Masoud Pezeshkian leading by about 42.6%, and 38.8% for Conservative candidate Saeed Jalili coming second in the elections.

and:  💬 Update: 

Iranian Interior Ministry: Saeed Jalili leads Masoud Pezeshkian in the presidential elections after more than 8 million votes were counted. 

Iran presidential race goes to runoff between Pezeshkian and Jalili 

Iran will hold a runoff presidential election after an initial vote saw the top candidates not securing an outright win, the spokesperson for the election headquarters says.



