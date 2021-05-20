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Indecency For All
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60 views • May 20, 2021
Comprehensive Sexuality Education has been shoved at us from every direction AND for every age, and May has been declared "Sex Ed For All" month. What kind of agenda is the lawless federal and state governments promoting in their usurpation of the area of education? Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to inform and to provide ways to fight against it.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/indecency-for-all-sayeth-tyrannical-government/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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