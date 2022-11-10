Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NIGHT SHADOWS 11092022 -- Prophecy Must and Will be Fulfilled, America/Babylon Now Faces the Break-up
280 views
channel image
NIGHT SHADOWS
Published 19 days ago |

The non-election is over, and as expected, the communists have, by hook and crook, managed to stay in power and nothing will change because America is run by money power groups, and voting means nothing. Lawlessness prevails, and the American people and their nation continue their march into eternal ruin and loss. Prophecy must and will be fulfilled, and America/Babylon now faces the break-up of the Union. God's judgments continue to fall and will now become much worse. The blood moon over America was a horrible omen of her future, and this nation will never return to her perch of power because there is no true knowledge of God and no repentance in the land. Humanity has rejected the one true God and has embraced the false gods of ancient times and is going to be destroyed...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI  54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!!  Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Keywords
electionjesuschristbabylonamericastewartbestnightshadowslarrytaylortheendoftheunionenteryein

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket