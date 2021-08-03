Spineless political leaders are either lying to the elites or lying to us

Sky News Australia, August 1, 2021"Spineless" political leaders who pander to global elites and then pretend they have no idea what they're signing their people up to are either "lying to the globalist elites or they're lying to us," according to Sky News host Rowan Dean. His remarks come after a face-off between a novice MP and the prime minister in the Dutch parliament. In his maiden speech MP Gideon van Meijeren "brilliantly skewered" Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte over his ties to Klaus Schwab, from the World Economic Forum and the Great Reset, Mr Dean said. Mr van Meijeren confronted the prime minister about a letter he wrote to Mr Schwab thanking him for a copy of his book, Covid-19: The Great Reset, in which Mr Rutte said the book had "inspired him to build back better". "Where have we heard that before? Why – from every globalist lefty climate change cultist under the sun," Mr Dean said. The Dutch prime minister said to Mr van Meijeren he hadn't actually read the book at all and only sent that letter "to be polite". "Again, van Meijeren isn't having a bar of it and hilariously retorts: So the Prime Minister is saying he didn't lie to me, but he did lie to Mr Schwab," Mr Dean said. "What a perfect metaphor. Just like every other spineless centre-right modern Liberal, Mark Rutte panders to the global elites and then pretends he has no idea what they are signing us up to. "But as van Meijeren pointed out, these weak politicians are either lying to the globalist elites – or they're lying to us."