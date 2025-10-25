© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cheating vs. Unrigging
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 2 days ago
I changed the conditions of the test.
I don’t like to lose.
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan (1982)
Keywords
star trekwilliam shatnerstrategygame theorytacticsstrategic thinkingleonard nimoyno win scenariokirstie alleydeforest kelleykobayashi maruno-win situationno-win scenarionegative-sum scenarionegative sum scenariono win situationnegative-sum situationnegative sum situationstar trek iithe wrath of khan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.