2. Asymmetric Encryption - Practice

Please watch my "Asymmetric Encryption - Theory" video before this one at: https://www.brighteon.com/52210871-a21e-4b9d-aae6-b50ecb45d5fc
Additional Notes:
- First, if you don't have to share anything over the Internet, just don't share anything over the Internet!
- If you have to share something, you can share a Public Key. A Public Key is meant to be shared.
- NEVER SHARE A PRIVATE KEY! A Private Key is not meant to be shared.
- Use a Passphrase for every Private Key, but make sure that you save the Passphrase. A PRIVATE KEY WITHOUT ITS PASSPHRASE IS A PRIVATE KEY LOST! If you are not disciplined at keeping Password and Passphrase safe, I would recommend that you do not use Passphrases on Private Keys at all.
Thank you for watching!
