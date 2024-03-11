The Fight to Defeat Gender Ideology

Colorado State Senator Kevin Lundberg and Erin Lee, founder of StopGenderIdeology.com, join us today to talk about their efforts in the state of Colorado to stop the nightmare of gender ideology being taught in their schools.

