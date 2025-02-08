USAID-Funded NGO Internews Pushes Global Censorship, While Controlling Media Worldwide - at WEF

USAID-Funded NGO Internews Pushes Global Censorship While Controlling Media Worldwide

USAID has funneled $472.6 million through the secretive, US-funded NGO Internews Network (IN), which has worked with 4,291 media outlets, produced 4,799 hours of broadcasts reaching up to 778 million people, and trained over 9,000 journalists (2023 figures). IN has also backed social media censorship.

Operating in 30+ countries, IN's main offices are in the US, London, and Paris, with regional HQs in Kiev, Bangkok, and Nairobi. It is led by Jeanne Bourgault, who earns $451K annually. Bourgault previously worked at the US embassy in Moscow in the 1990s, overseeing a $250M budget, and later at USAID before moving to IN.





IN’s leadership bios were recently scrubbed from its website but remain on archive.org. Its board is co-chaired by Democrat securocrat Richard J. Kessler and Simone Otus Coxe, wife of NVIDIA billionaire Trench Coxe—both major Democratic donors. In 2023, Bourgault, backed by Hillary Clinton, launched a $10M IN fund at the Clinton Global Initiative. The IN page showing her at CGI has also been deleted.

IN controls at least six subsidiaries under unrelated names, including one in the Cayman Islands. Since 2008, over 95% of its funding has come from the US government.

In the video, USAID-funded Internews CEO Jeanne Bourgault is seen at the World Economic Forum pushing for a global advertising “exclusion list” to censor “disinformation.”

Source: Wikileaks, Mike Benz

PS: Mike Benz was interviewed last night on "Tucker Carlson Network".



