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SIDs & Vaccines: Is There A Connection?
The Truth Podcast
The Truth Podcast
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53 views • January 20, 2020
The CDC’s own research has found that the long denied vaccine-SIDS link is real.

If you believe the official pronouncements of top governmental health agencies like the CDC and FDA, all the vaccines in the present day schedule are a priori safe and effective.

Not only are you told that they can’t harm you, but that not taking them can kill you.

Parents are under even more pressure. They are told that refraining from vaccinating their infants or children will greatly increase their risk of dying or being disabled. Worse, they are increasingly labeled as ‘crazy’ and ‘irresponsible’ anti-vaccine zealots who are putting the lives of others in danger.

But what happens when the actual evidence from the scientific and clinical literature produced by these very agencies contradicts their own vaccine policies?

In this episode of the Truth Podcast, I seek to answer the question, Is there a link between SIDs and Vaccines?
Keywords
vaccinessidssids and vaccines
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