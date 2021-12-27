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Lily The Restless But Colorful Shetland Pony!
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11 views • December 27, 2021
Lily The Restless But Colorful Shetland Pony December 26th, 2021!
Dec 26, 2021
Wondering what is going on in this
Restless Shetland Pony's mind? She shares an open barn and
corral with 2 other ponies. So does she think she's being moved
away from them and won't be with them again? Or just restless
because we aren't with her? She acts like this every time We
separate ourselves from her in a corral that's not her familiar
one! Hahahaha!
Lily The Restless Shetland Pony!
Dec 26, 2021
Wondering what is going on in this
Restless Shetland Pony's mind? She shares an open barn and
corral with 2 other ponies. So does she think she's being moved
away from them and won't be with them again? Or just restless
because we aren't with her? She acts like this every time We
separate ourselves from her in a corral that's not her familiar
one! Hahahaha!
Lily The Restless Shetland Pony!
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