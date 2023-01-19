Are PILOTS Still "FIT to FLY"?! (FAA makes change to medical requirement)

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970





The Healthy American Peggy Hall



Premiered 1/18/2023





🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃 -- http://www.healthwithpeggy.com Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!! Here is the FAA page: https://www.faa.gov/about/office_org/... I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One! Help me with a donation so I can fund my lawsuit against the public serpents:: ✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do... ✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674 ✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS Save 10% Use code: happy10 https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org ✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM: http://peggyhall.tv ✅ JOIN us each Tuesday here: https://www.youtube.com/@TrueHopeDavid TRUE HOPE TUESDAYS - 6:00 pm Pacific livestreams for spiritual support and encouragement ✅ NEW! Get my written take on breaking news, along with my best strategies, solutions, resources and remedies (delivered with a tiny bit of snark) to fight tyranny at every level. Go here to subscribe for FREE: https://peggyhall.substack.com/ ✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT online course: https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7



