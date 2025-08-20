CTP (20250821 S3EAugSpecial4) DPB American Strong BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EAugSpecial4) Why Does America Need Healing?
Exploring more of the world of fascinating Guests, Health, Human Nature, Music / Movies, Mysterious, Politics, Social Issues, and much more
DPB returns to discuss his new song "American Strong," a heartfelt anthem calling Americans to find unity beyond political differences and heal our divided nation.
• Originally intended for release around election time but held back due to concerns about reception in a divided climate
• DPB explains how the song aims to remind Americans we can disagree without hating each other
• Discussion on how 15-year friendships are ending over political differences
• Both host and guest reflect on the importance of loving despite disagreements
• Exploration of how we are all one human race despite different cultures and appearances
• Lyrics highlight unity: "Yes, you are my brother, black, white, red, brown. Yes, we are one color"
• Conversation about judging actions rather than condemning people
• Reference to 2 Chronicles 7:14 as a blueprint for healing America
• Agreement that placing God back into American life would help restore unity
• The song will be available on all major platforms including Spotify
You can find more information about DPB and his music at WorldofDPB.com.
DPB gets a shout-out (for good reasons) in THE BOOK OF KENNEDY book
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
