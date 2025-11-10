BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Yo Gabba Gabba! - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2132
Premieres 11/12/25, 05:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the children show, Yo Gabba Gabba!, while on the Yo Gabba Gabba Live! tour.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - August 10, 2025

Location - The Vic Theatre in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH YO GABBA GABBA:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/yogabbagabba

Instagram - https://instagram.com/yogabbagabba

Twitter - https://twitter.com/yogabbagabba


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:38 Skip Intro

00:53 Driver's Area

01:21 Front Lounge

05:19 Bathroom

05:54 Bunks

08:23 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busbus invadersyo gabba gabbayo gabba gabba digital tour busyo gabba gabba bus invadersbus invaders yo gabba gabbayo gabba gabba tour bustour bus yo gabba gabbayo gabba gabba interviewinterview yo gabba gabbayo gabba gabba bandband yo gabba gabbayo gabba gabba musicmusic yo gabba gabbayo gabba gabba munoyo gabba gabba foofayo gabba gabba plexyo gabba gabba brobeeyo gabba gabba toodeeyo gabba gabba goobleyo gabba gabbaland
