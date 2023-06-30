https://gettr.com/post/p2kunxs477c

6/29/2023 【Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: The CEOs from Wall Street and Silicon Valley who flock to Communist China to kowtow to Xi Jinping do so for money. When they move blue-collar jobs from America to the CCP's labor camps or use Chinese forced labor, they commit crimes against humanity, and they must be held accountable for their actions!

6/29/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：那些蜂拥至中共国向习近平磕头的华尔街和硅谷的CEO们，都是为了钱。当他们将美国的蓝领工作转到中共国的集中营或使用中国的强制劳工时，他们犯下了反人类罪，所以必须向他们追责！

