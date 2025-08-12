BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MTG says AIPAC is attacking her America First stance as 'antisemitic' for opposing billions to nuclear-armed Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1302 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
146 views • 3 days ago

Again, MTG says AIPAC is attacking her America First stance as 'antisemitic' for opposing billions to nuclear-armed Israel.

'AIPAC should be registered as a foreign agent'

'They pay a trip to Israel for new members of Congress' ... (as shown in the video I posted just before this one.. I don't imagine that many want to give up all of their AIPAC money and freebee's. They've got MIGA on their minds, and $ in their banks to buy what the tax payers can't afford to have. Tables need to be up-turned!... WWJD ...Needs to be done now by us, Jesus believing American tax payers... Cynthia)

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy