Again, MTG says AIPAC is attacking her America First stance as 'antisemitic' for opposing billions to nuclear-armed Israel.
'AIPAC should be registered as a foreign agent'
'They pay a trip to Israel for new members of Congress' ... (as shown in the video I posted just before this one.. I don't imagine that many want to give up all of their AIPAC money and freebee's. They've got MIGA on their minds, and $ in their banks to buy what the tax payers can't afford to have. Tables need to be up-turned!... WWJD ...Needs to be done now by us, Jesus believing American tax payers... Cynthia)