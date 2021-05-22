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'5 22 21 The AMAZING sound of DS FEAR is GLORIOUS GA and AZ Booms Pray
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The European Anthem
https://elements.envato.com/the-european-anthem-CDXCW5E
Saladin (Adagio)
Song by Jean-Miles Carter
https://artlist.io/song/41226/saladin-adagio
Georgia recount…boom
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/2766
Ballot midnight GA count…rehashed
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/2765
Full interview with President Trump
https://rumble.com/vhdij1-the-45th-president-of-the-united-states-donald-j.-trump.html?mref=1kztv&;mc=6zrce
Gen Flynn interview
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/2756
JUSTICE JAB Offenders getting sentences CUT IN HALF if they get Covid vaccine under shock new policy
https://www.thesun.ie/news/7027915/lower-sentences-covid-vaccination-incentive-georgia/
Hitler Spoof Vid
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/2762
Paul Harvey…if I were the devil
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/9579
Magnetic body from VAX
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/9581
Swedes microchipped
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/9599
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30520 Rancho California Rd, #126
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
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❄️ Keep Yourself Cool With The Best Portable Air Conditioner Available ❄️
Visit - http://www.easysummercool.com
Get 50% OFF and FREE Shipping Click The Link Above ^^^
Prepare now with My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
The European Anthem
https://elements.envato.com/the-european-anthem-CDXCW5E
Saladin (Adagio)
Song by Jean-Miles Carter
https://artlist.io/song/41226/saladin-adagio
Georgia recount…boom
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/2766
Ballot midnight GA count…rehashed
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/2765
Full interview with President Trump
https://rumble.com/vhdij1-the-45th-president-of-the-united-states-donald-j.-trump.html?mref=1kztv&;mc=6zrce
Gen Flynn interview
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/2756
JUSTICE JAB Offenders getting sentences CUT IN HALF if they get Covid vaccine under shock new policy
https://www.thesun.ie/news/7027915/lower-sentences-covid-vaccination-incentive-georgia/
Hitler Spoof Vid
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/2762
Paul Harvey…if I were the devil
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/9579
Magnetic body from VAX
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/9581
Swedes microchipped
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/9599
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30520 Rancho California Rd, #126
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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