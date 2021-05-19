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Are you getting the vaccine? Should we not first answer some relevant questions?
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188 views • May 19, 2021
Is it necessary?
Is it save?
What are the side effects?
Have people died from it?
Is it in fact a vaccine?
What are the ingredients
Is there any legal / financial accountability ?
Has it been thoroughly tested ?
If taken, will it prevent covid and for how long?
If taken am i still transferring the virus to others?
Are there alternative treatments and therapies?
Why are alternative solutions censored?
What about the PCR test, is it reliable?
See topic on our website: Are you getting the vaccine? :
https://partijvoordeliefde.nl/news/351-are-you-getting-the-vaccine
Is it save?
What are the side effects?
Have people died from it?
Is it in fact a vaccine?
What are the ingredients
Is there any legal / financial accountability ?
Has it been thoroughly tested ?
If taken, will it prevent covid and for how long?
If taken am i still transferring the virus to others?
Are there alternative treatments and therapies?
Why are alternative solutions censored?
What about the PCR test, is it reliable?
See topic on our website: Are you getting the vaccine? :
https://partijvoordeliefde.nl/news/351-are-you-getting-the-vaccine
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