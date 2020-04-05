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TRIBAL TROUBLE
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12 views • April 05, 2020
Satan Is the god over the nations of the world, he is called a liar and is the father of lies according to the Word of I AM/God. Everyone is subject to someone, government employees lie because they are told to lie, made to lie or create the lie. Last time I checked, a liar will not make it into heaven. That means a lot of people will find themselves in hell because they lie, lie, lie, even to keep a job within these crooked governments ruled by satan. The Corona Virus?
Tribal Wars exist even when an attacked tribe isn't participating, however, our God eventually pays the aggressor who harms the innocent.
Tribal Wars exist even when an attacked tribe isn't participating, however, our God eventually pays the aggressor who harms the innocent.
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