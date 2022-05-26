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Trump-endorsed John Gibbs Surges in Key GOP Congressional Race
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60 views • May 26, 2022
Michigan is in the national spotlight over one of the upcoming Republican primaries (August 2nd) that is a priority for Donald Trump, and his hand-picked candidate to unseat a House member who voted to impeach him has a commanding lead in early polling. Jim Hale caught up with John Gibbs in Washington, DC.
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