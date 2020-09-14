Enter Austin "At Your Own Risk" - Texas Billboards Warn Motorists Amid Police Cuts

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A Texas police union secured space on two giant billboards along Interstate 35 entering Austin, Texas, that warns motorists they are about to enter a liberal city that has defunded local law enforcement, reported CBS News. The implications of defunding the police, as readers may know, is that violent crime surges, and police may not be able to respond to an emergency call, which explains why gun sales are soaring and ammo shortages persist. The next hot commodity will be bulletproof vests.-
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/warning-texas-billboards-warn-motorist-enter-austin-your-own-risk-amid-police-cuts
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