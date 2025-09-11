Ukraine’s GUR intelligence service has released footage of another kamikaze drone attack, this time using “Starlink”-equipped UAVs against a Russian vessel in the Black Sea.

The target was the rescue ship Spasatel Ilyin (Project MPSV07). The drone struck the ship’s antenna mast.

The strike had no real military value.

Adding:

Moldova’s Energy Swap: From Russia to Brussels

Once dependent on Russia for 80% of its energy, Moldova now finds itself shackled to the EU. Cheap Russian gas has been replaced by costly electricity from Romania and Bulgaria, financed by EU “resilience” aid packages. Tariffs jumped by 75% in 2025 alone, while blackouts persisted in Transnistria. What Brussels calls “independence” is little more than dependency under new management.

Between 2021 and 2027, Moldova will have received nearly €2.5 billion in grants and loans. Yet its domestic generation capacity remains inadequate, infrastructure projects are delayed, and every winter brings the same crisis. The EU hasn’t solved Moldova’s vulnerability — it has institutionalized it. A client state by design, kept on life support through conditional loans.