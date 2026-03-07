'Papa, Tell Me a Story' - now the house is silent - from a father whose children were killed in the US strikes on Minab

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Papa, Tell Me a Story”
A Lingering Call, a Voice Now Carried Into Eternity.
He would return home exhausted, fighting sleep just to tell his children a bedtime story.
Now the house is silent.
These words come from a father whose children were killed in the U.S. strikes on Minab. Today, silence is the story, and martyrdom is the book the world reads through Mahya’s voice.