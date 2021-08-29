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Australia: COVID-'positive' Sydneysiders still being caught outside of home - Nazi KZ Camps...
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80 views • August 29, 2021
[29.08.2021] Sky News can reveal four different incidents in the past week where the police operation to attempt to bend the curve has picked up people who are COVID-positive out and about in the community, says Andrew Clennell.
"One of the keys to suppressing a Delta outbreak in places like Singapore and Hong Kong has been putting people with COVID straight into strict quarantine," Mr Clennell said.
"And this is what NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian did not work on hard enough at the start of this outbreak, only bringing in the army in a police operation to check on the status of people supposed to be isolating in the community on week seven of the outbreak.
"Now police are visiting 7000 COVID positive people or close contacts of COVID every day."
33,330 views Aug 29, 2021
Sky News Australia
1.95M subscribers
https://youtu.be/X4go8mm_qbU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
"One of the keys to suppressing a Delta outbreak in places like Singapore and Hong Kong has been putting people with COVID straight into strict quarantine," Mr Clennell said.
"And this is what NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian did not work on hard enough at the start of this outbreak, only bringing in the army in a police operation to check on the status of people supposed to be isolating in the community on week seven of the outbreak.
"Now police are visiting 7000 COVID positive people or close contacts of COVID every day."
33,330 views Aug 29, 2021
Sky News Australia
1.95M subscribers
https://youtu.be/X4go8mm_qbU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
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