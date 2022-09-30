The number of vaccine injuries and deaths is going to get much worse says Ed Dowd

The full interview Greg Hunter of WatchDogUSA.com did with Ed Dowd on Sept 28, 2022 is posted here:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/09/this-is-accelerating-suddenly-people-in-their-30s-and-40s-are-starting-to-have-serious-health-issues-video/ref/8/
Quoted from the above website.
“Anecdotes lead to a thesis, and then you start analyzing data,” said Ed Dowd in an interview with Greg Hunter. And unfortunately, the anecdotes are going to likely lead to a grim realization. What is that realization? Well, you can decide for yourself after listening to a small sample size of anecdotes just from Ed Dowd’s inner circle.
So what happening in the month of August and September for me personally? I have a bunch of friends who are younger than me — I’m 55 — in their 30s and 40s, who took this stuff. And they’re starting to have lots of serious issues in their 30s and 40s.
Anecdote # 1
I know one person who recently found out that they had a beats per minute of 30 and were told to see a cardiologist immediately. This is a 30-year-old person. And then they went to the beach on Sunday, and an ambulance had to get called to the beach. Okay, this is serious stuff. 30-year-old: very fit, very healthy.
Anecdote # 2
I have another friend, who it’s been reported to me, works for the government. He was forced to be jabbed. He’s now claiming, after being a big proponent of these things, that he’s got “COVID heart,” and he doesn’t think it’s long COVID; he thinks it’s the vaccine.
Anecdotes #3 – 6
I [know] four other individuals, who used to not have heart problems, and now have heart-racing issues.
Ed ends on this note.
So this is accelerating, right now, anecdotally for me, and I’m not happy about it. And I’m figuring if I [witness] six people in my friend group that this is happening to, the numbers are going to be horrendous once I get the data going [forward].
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
