They’re Hiding More: Epstein Is the Tip of the Iceberg | Seth Holehouse

Seth Holehouse rejoins the program for a direct and deeply informed discussion surrounding his recent monologue dissecting the Epstein files and what their exposure truly means for the United States — and the world.

-

In this episode, we examine why Epstein is not an isolated scandal, but rather the visible surface of something far deeper. We both explain why what we are witnessing appears to be only the tip of the iceberg — a network of corruption and compromise so dark and systemic that most people struggle to comprehend its full scope. Drawing on years of independent investigation and coverage, we explore how blackmail structures, trafficking networks, and elite protection systems operate as tools of power at the highest levels.

-

He breaks down how such systems take root, how powerful figures become entangled in them, and why transparency has been so aggressively resisted. This is not a surface-level reaction — it is a serious examination of the architecture of influence, leverage, and institutional decay.

-

Sign up for his community of ideas and solutions at https://BuildtheArk.com

See his monologue “The Epstein Files Broke Something in Me”: https://rumble.com/v75hzpo-the-epstein-files-broke-something-in-me.html

