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Pastor Greg Locke | Exposing the FreeMasons and the Luciferian Great Reset / Transhumanism Agenda
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212 views • February 08, 2022
Pastor Greg Locke exposes the FreeMasons and the Luciferian Great Reset Transhumanism Agenda. Samuel Sey exposes the Satanic Agenda of the Black Lives Matter organization and Scott McKay joins to share why only the truth will set us FREE.
Get Pastor Greg Locke’s Newest Book: Accessing Your Anointing: Understanding The Spiritual Gifts - https://www.amazon.com/Accessing-Your-Anointing-Understanding-Spiritual/dp/1735846236/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1D0CE9QPUQNE1&;keywords=pastor+greg+locke&qid=1643921724&sprefix=pastor+greg+locke%2Caps%2C159&sr=8-1
Learn More Today: https://globalvisionbc.com/
Part 1 - Pastor Greg Locke | Exposing the Demons, the Devil and Those That Worship Satan:
The Historical Witchcraft Society
International Freemason Network
Satan Worshipers
Part 2 - Samuel Sey | Exposing the Demonic Nature of Black Lives Matter Organization
Description - Samuel Sey shares the real agenda behind critical race theory.
Show Notes - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1f7PqEuWn_hm9hpaWmryxh5Koon_PLTdSk99GsFJANEc/edit?usp=sharing
Website:
www.SlowToWrite.com
Why Did the Black Lives Matter Founder, Patrisse Cullors State That She is a “Trained Marxist?” - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FPV4XFby8x6o/
Why Did BLM Leaders Discuss ‘Resurrecting a Spirit So That It Can Work Through Us’? - https://www.cnsnews.com/article/national/alexander-watson/blm-leaders-discuss-resurrecting-spirit-so-it-can-work-through-us
The Truth About Black Lives Matter (George Soros) - https://timetofreeamerica.com/blm-soros/#scroll-content
17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” - 2nd Corinthians 5:17
Revelation 2 - “Notwithstanding I have a few things against thee, because thou sufferest that woman Jezebel, which calleth herself a prophetess, to teach and to seduce my servants to commit fornication, and to eat things sacrificed unto idols.” - Revelation 2:20
James 1:19 “Wherefore, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath.”
CNN also saw an 86 percent decline in the much-desirable 25-to-54 demographic, with a paltry 113,000 tuned in last week, compared to the 822,000 CNN averaged a year ago. - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10394997/CNN-loses-nearly-90-advertiser-coveted-demographics-overall-total-audience.html
NOTES - CNN has been plagued by a cascade of high-profile scandals, most notably the firing of its primetime star Chris Cuomo after the anchor was found to be secretly aiding the defense of his embattled older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment allegations that resulted in his resignation.
Gallup Poll: For the first time since 1991, more Americans now identify as Republican than they do Democrat. Preferences shifted from 9-point Democrat advantage to 5-point GOP edge in 2021. https://news.gallup.com/poll/388781/political-party-preferences-shifted-greatly-during-2021.aspx
Black Lives Matter leader takes part in an Occult Ritual Dressed as a Winged Demon
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/black-lives-matter-leader-takes-part-in-an-occult-ritual-dressed-as-a-winged-demon/
Get Pastor Greg Locke’s Newest Book: Accessing Your Anointing: Understanding The Spiritual Gifts - https://www.amazon.com/Accessing-Your-Anointing-Understanding-Spiritual/dp/1735846236/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1D0CE9QPUQNE1&;keywords=pastor+greg+locke&qid=1643921724&sprefix=pastor+greg+locke%2Caps%2C159&sr=8-1
Learn More Today: https://globalvisionbc.com/
Part 1 - Pastor Greg Locke | Exposing the Demons, the Devil and Those That Worship Satan:
The Historical Witchcraft Society
International Freemason Network
Satan Worshipers
Part 2 - Samuel Sey | Exposing the Demonic Nature of Black Lives Matter Organization
Description - Samuel Sey shares the real agenda behind critical race theory.
Show Notes - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1f7PqEuWn_hm9hpaWmryxh5Koon_PLTdSk99GsFJANEc/edit?usp=sharing
Website:
www.SlowToWrite.com
Why Did the Black Lives Matter Founder, Patrisse Cullors State That She is a “Trained Marxist?” - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FPV4XFby8x6o/
Why Did BLM Leaders Discuss ‘Resurrecting a Spirit So That It Can Work Through Us’? - https://www.cnsnews.com/article/national/alexander-watson/blm-leaders-discuss-resurrecting-spirit-so-it-can-work-through-us
The Truth About Black Lives Matter (George Soros) - https://timetofreeamerica.com/blm-soros/#scroll-content
17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” - 2nd Corinthians 5:17
Revelation 2 - “Notwithstanding I have a few things against thee, because thou sufferest that woman Jezebel, which calleth herself a prophetess, to teach and to seduce my servants to commit fornication, and to eat things sacrificed unto idols.” - Revelation 2:20
James 1:19 “Wherefore, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath.”
CNN also saw an 86 percent decline in the much-desirable 25-to-54 demographic, with a paltry 113,000 tuned in last week, compared to the 822,000 CNN averaged a year ago. - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10394997/CNN-loses-nearly-90-advertiser-coveted-demographics-overall-total-audience.html
NOTES - CNN has been plagued by a cascade of high-profile scandals, most notably the firing of its primetime star Chris Cuomo after the anchor was found to be secretly aiding the defense of his embattled older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment allegations that resulted in his resignation.
Gallup Poll: For the first time since 1991, more Americans now identify as Republican than they do Democrat. Preferences shifted from 9-point Democrat advantage to 5-point GOP edge in 2021. https://news.gallup.com/poll/388781/political-party-preferences-shifted-greatly-during-2021.aspx
Black Lives Matter leader takes part in an Occult Ritual Dressed as a Winged Demon
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/black-lives-matter-leader-takes-part-in-an-occult-ritual-dressed-as-a-winged-demon/
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