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The Stew Peters Show 04. 27. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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328 views • April 27, 2022
Texas Baby STOLEN due to “Racism” Stew Peters SLAMS Tyrants, Vaxx Injuries on College Campuses

Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, we dissect another state constitution, this time Maryland, which has a provision to restore liberty to the people and overthrow tyranny!

Lucia Sinatra joins Stew to bring attention to students who are enduring persecution in states that have dropped mask and vaccine mandates. Stew gives his viewers a call-to-action to get in touch with your local legislative districts to ensure that this student oppression ends!

Check out more info on Sinatra's work through NoCollegeMandates.com/

Jason "Storm" Nelson, joins The Stew Peters Show to tell the horrific story that recently happened to his family. His wife has been barred from seeing her baby boy. Nelson needs our help to make sure his family's voices are heard!

Call Baylor Scott & White Medical Center NOW, and demand they free Tempest Nelson!
(254) 202-2000

And, Dr. Jane Ruby Joins The Stew Peters Show to answer more questions from viewers, regarding natural remedies that help COVID-19 symptoms and she also addresses the fact that blood banks are discriminating against the unvaccinated!

Don't miss a moment of Wednesday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy