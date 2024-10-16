BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Roarbatt 12v 4000 Watt Pure Sine Wave Inverter Best off Grid Solar REVIEW & UNBOXING #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
136 views • 6 months ago

See it here: https://amzn.to/3YbjLYD [amazon affiliate links]

Pure Sine Wave Power Inverters 4000W 12V DC to AC 110V 120V Peak Power 8000W with Remote Control 4 AC Outlets,Dual USB Port,LED Display AC Terminal Blocks for Power Inverter Truck RV Car Solar System


HERE ARE THE ITEMS I USED TO CONNECT IT:


- 350A Battery Connector AWG 2/0 Quick Connect Battery Modular Power Connectors Quick Disconnect (Blue) - https://amzn.to/3NrLFdT

- TKDMR 10pcs 2/0 AWG-5/16" Battery Lugs,Copper Wire Lugs - https://amzn.to/489xW4Y

- 2/0 Gauge 15 Feet Black 15 Feet Red 2/0 AWG Ultra Flexible Welding Battery Copper Cable Wire - https://amzn.to/4ha6UPc

- Hydraulic Crimping Tool and Cable Cutter Hydraulic Cable Lug Crimper - https://amzn.to/4dPqhKc

- Cloudenergy LiFePO4 Battery 12V 300Ah 3.84kWh Deep Cycle with Longer Runtime, Built-in 100A BMS https://amzn.to/4dQnelc

- Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT Tr Solar Charge Controller - Charge Controllers for Solar Panels - 150V, 70 amp, 12/24/36/48 -Volthttps://amzn.to/4eGLibi


- See also the HOW TO GUIDE to the Anderson Connectors:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZkIR48C4uE


In this video I explore reasons why I believe this is the best sineway inverter that can output 4000 watts continuous from a 12v battery bank. It has a beautiful screen on it showing how much wattage you are using and the lowest power draw that I could find. Bought this myself and this is my third unit. Also went through an unboxing of the unit.


See all my videos here:

https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube https://youtu.be/I8-J4XMKIN4

Keywords
diysolar poweroff-gridenergy production
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy