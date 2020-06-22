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Bill Gates - Gets Pie in the Face
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79 views • June 22, 2020
Noël Godin, writer/critic/actor and notorious pie thrower gained global attention in 1998 when he and his group ambushed Microsoft CEO Bill Gates in Brussels before he met with "community leaders".
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