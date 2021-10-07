© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alien DNA in the COVID-19 vaccine:
Follow
1
Share
Report
160 views • October 07, 2021
This video is about Alien DNA in the vaccine. Alien life forms that are 100 years ahead of us in technology and the oldest Aliens are a million years ahead of us that are at a million year war and we are in the way. Some of them want to make earth a prison planet.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.