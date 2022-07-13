😷 How to Nebulize with (food-grade) Hydrogen Peroxide

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Hydrogen Peroxide has been used for decades to conquer viral/bacterial infections by thousands of doctors in thousands of patients all over the world. It uses the lungs, which have a rich supply of blood vessels, to access the rest of the body. Also by using the lungs, there is direct access to the organs that are most affected by viruses like the sinuses, throat, bronchial tracts, and lungs.

Hydrogen peroxide is a very potent anti-viral. Because the virus enters through the nose, down the sinuses, and in the throat, if you can take a safe dose of a nebulized peroxide through your nasal cavity you can sterilize your sinuses, nasal cavity, and throat. If you can sterilize this area during the incubation process (those first 5 – 14 days before symptoms show) then you can potentially kill the virus before it incubates.

Prepare Solution:

- 16 ounces of clean, filtered water,

- 1 teaspoon of Himalayan salt

- 3/4 teaspoon of 12% [food-grade] hydrogen peroxide

Mix these up and pour 1-2 tablespoons of the solution into the nebulizer then add the Lugol’s iodine solution.

If you do not have access to a nebulizer,

Put ~ 1 part 3% peroxide to 5 parts boiling water

(example: 1 cup 3% peroxide to 5 cups water): put your head over the mist and breathe in the steam.

*If you are healthy then there is no need to nebulize daily. Only nebulize if you think you have been infected like being sneezed on or after a plane ride.*If you have a compromised immune system then it is OK to nebulize daily for prevention.*If you are having symptoms like a runny nose or sore throat then nebulize 4 x day for 10-15 minutes until symptoms are resolved.

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▼ Nebulizer that is shown on video:

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Reference video: Dr. Mercola

https://rumble.com/vm95mx-how-to-nebulize-hydrogen-peroxide-dr.-joseph-mercola.html



