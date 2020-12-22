(MIAC #138) Starting Uncomfortable Conversations about the Cycles in the Sun

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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-138-frictionless-conversations-about-grand-solar-minimum-effects-on-our-society
Christian Westbrook from Ice Age Farmer:🔵 ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q ) and David DuByne of Adapt 2030 discuss how natural 400 year cycles of the Sun are creating climate shifts on our planet which have already reduced crop yields globally. By presenting the very real and immediate challenges, we highlight ideas and philosophies that will help us work together and build solutions to thrive in the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum.
•Keeping positive attitude as society changes due to rising food prices and shrinking economy
•How to shift into a self-sufficient life
•Electric universe and how all planets are showing signs of global warming
•Last six months was a seismic shift in crop losses
•Atmospheric compression events globally
•Looking at holiday food price rises 30% this year, what will it be next year
•How to open a conversation about the Grand Solar Minimum without creating friction
•Social media censorship of messages that go against the main stream narrative
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