High-Altitude Plumbing: Do Water Heaters Need Different Settings in Denver?

At 5,280 feet above sea level, the thinner air and lower atmospheric pressure affect gas combustion, boiling points, and water pressure. Standard, factory-set water heaters can waste energy, fail prematurely, or even create carbon monoxide risks if not properly calibrated for high altitude.
In this video, we break down:
🔧 Why water heaters need derating above 2,000 feet
🔥 How gas vs. electric models perform in Denver’s thin air
💧 The impact of altitude on boiling point, pressure, and efficiency
🏠 Denver-specific building codes and warranty requirements
🌡️ Maintenance and safety tips for high-elevation homeowners
From code compliance to performance optimization, learn how professional plumbers adjust gas pressure, air intake, and safety valves to keep your system safe, efficient, and warranty-protected in Colorado’s mountain climate.
✅ Topics Covered:
*High-altitude effects on gas combustion and BTU output
*Why the International Fuel Gas Code (IFGC) requires derating
*How to identify an improperly configured water heater
*Denver’s unique weather and its impact on plumbing systems
*Maintenance tips to extend your heater’s lifespan
📍 Applies To: Arvada, Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Evergreen, and other high-altitude Colorado communities.
⚠️ Reminder: Only licensed plumbers should perform altitude calibration and combustion testing. Incorrect DIY adjustments can cause unsafe gas conditions or void your warranty.
