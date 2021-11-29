Jeffrey Epstein aka David Geffen

The G of SKG in expert prosthetics, same ears, including the CGI fake interview that no magistrate could accept as an actual deposition.

Other cast members include:

Princess Anne as Ghislaine Maxwell, sister in law to Princess Diana, sister of Elton Prince Edward John and, as Ghislaine, sister to Boy Neville Maxwell George.

Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark co-stars as Scott Borgerson, Princess Diana's godson.

Captain Mark Phillips, aka Rolf Harris, first husband of Princess Anne aka Ghislaine Maxwell.

Lord Porchester as Jimmy Savile.

The King of Finland aka Robbie Williams, singer.

Pope John Paul 2nd as himself meeting with Savile/Porchester.

Other "royals" appear in fake news footage in disguise as fake name Jeffrey Epstein trafficking victims for a future upload, while abductions and trafficking really continue across the earth, covering that up a priority still for corporate media with Ghislaine/Anne's mother's patented virus, deadly, fake vaccines, read global eugenics, still the media's main stories.

Note for further research the history of Atlantic records, as in the Atlantic ocean, is still relevant today given the connection to the British navy that links to at least three of the dual identities here.

Please check this upload, it is your right, please share and discuss and thank you for watching. 🙏