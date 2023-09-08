Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CLIMATE HOAX - There is no Climate Emergency! Nobel Laureate John Clauser
channel image
GalacticStorm
2118 Subscribers
Shop now
97 views
Published 21 hours ago

EPOCH TV |   American Thought Leaders clip:


Nobel Laureate John Clauser: Climate Models Miss Key Variable [CLIP]


CLIMATE Computer MODELS are in total disagreement with each other.


[CLIP] Nobel Laureate John Clauser: Climate Models Miss Key Variable


"This is clearly the most important, the controlling mechanism for the earth's temperature & climate. And it dwarfs the effect of CO2 & methane."


Nobel prize winner John Clauser says the complexities of clouds and variations in cloud cover have been largely ignored in climate models—with major implications. He argues there is no climate emergency.


#ClimateChange #NetZero #JohnClauser


Keywords
climate change hoaxclipamerican thought leadersepoch tv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket