CLIMATE HOAX - There is no Climate Emergency! Nobel Laureate John Clauser

Nobel Laureate John Clauser: Climate Models Miss Key Variable [CLIP]





"This is clearly the most important, the controlling mechanism for the earth's temperature & climate. And it dwarfs the effect of CO2 & methane."





Nobel prize winner John Clauser says the complexities of clouds and variations in cloud cover have been largely ignored in climate models—with major implications. He argues there is no climate emergency.





