I John, KJV

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This is the Apostle John's first letter. Therein we see the constant command to love our brother as God first loved us. I had planned to read all three of John's letter's today, but we'll cover 2nd and 3rd John and the book of Jude in tomorrow's reading. Be wary of false christs in these end times, and be wary of deep state operators in alt media as well. Have a great day and God bless you.