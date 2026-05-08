God's Sacrificial Love

#Jesus #John #Message #Isaiah #Israel #Nicodemus #BornAgain #HydeHeath #LearningTheBibleTogether #PhilipWoodley #HeatherWoodley #ChartridgeMissionChurch #Chesham





Dr Philip Woodley explores the time when Nicodemus, the leader of the Jews, met Jesus. Nicodemus' life was about to be radically changed, as Jesus explained that everyone must be born again of The Holy Spirit to see the Kingdom of God. This part of John's Gospel may be overly familiar to many Christians, but Philip Woodley offers insights that even the most learned will appreciate.





Philip Woodley YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFsbMjekcadpfP3u5BXt8xmu





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





The village Church with an international audience.





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:





https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Please make cheques payable to Chartridge Mission Church and send them to the address above, attention Pastor Barry Kempson.





Recorded on Sunday, 3rd May 2026.





Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.





www.Chartridge.UK





The Friendliest Fellowship.