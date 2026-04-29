U.S. Dollar Decline

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The $ Won’t Collapse Overnight, But It Is Declining
* The Chinese yuan is becoming a global reserve currency.
* The dollar’s dominance is likely to weaken gradually.
* It can remain dominant in the short term while still losing ground in the long term.
* It is not safe forever.
* Over time, the consequences may be enormous.
GoldSilver (29 April 2026)