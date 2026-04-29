U.S. Dollar Decline

The $ Won’t Collapse Overnight, But It Is Declining

* The Chinese yuan is becoming a global reserve currency.

* The dollar’s dominance is likely to weaken gradually.

* It can remain dominant in the short term while still losing ground in the long term.

* It is not safe forever.

* Over time, the consequences may be enormous.





GoldSilver (29 April 2026)

https://youtu.be/5JMdEWPGTxI