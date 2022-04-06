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2.ª Parte - Más Evidencias de Cómo los Autoproclamados Judíos Dirigen Narrativa Turbulenta Golpeadora y Golpista Contra la Iglesia y la Tranquilidad Social Desde Estados Unidos y México Hasta España
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2 views • April 06, 2022
Publicado el 6 de abril de 2022
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Título: 2.ª Parte - Más Evidencias de Cómo los Autoproclamados Judíos Dirigen Narrativa Turbulenta Golpeadora y Golpista Contra la Iglesia y la Tranquilidad Social Desde Estados Unidos y México Hasta España, Entre Otros Horizontes, Utilizando
Indigenismo Así Como Otras Estrategias Marxistas
I comment about Black Lives Matter; the so called euro centric view and the mexican government´s 4T movement, as well as about the self proclaimed jew´s marxism in the history of mexican anthropology as workers of enmity against european christian white man and the church and their communist persecution of the church in europe
Comentario/comment
Título: 2.ª Parte - Más Evidencias de Cómo los Autoproclamados Judíos Dirigen Narrativa Turbulenta Golpeadora y Golpista Contra la Iglesia y la Tranquilidad Social Desde Estados Unidos y México Hasta España, Entre Otros Horizontes, Utilizando
Indigenismo Así Como Otras Estrategias Marxistas
I comment about Black Lives Matter; the so called euro centric view and the mexican government´s 4T movement, as well as about the self proclaimed jew´s marxism in the history of mexican anthropology as workers of enmity against european christian white man and the church and their communist persecution of the church in europe
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