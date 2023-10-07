IDF publishes footage of strikes on alleged Hamas assets in Gaza Strip.
Israeli Air Force jets have reportedly used so far more than 16 tons of munitions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.