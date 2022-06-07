Dr Jennifer Daniels - Freedom From The Medical Industrial Complex on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (10.23.18)

Questions and comments from our listeners:

-Can you explain why it is not good to drink spring water?

-Strongyloides is a terrible parasite infection that can cause death when it goes to the lungs. It can hide in the body for 30-40 years until the immune system weakens and then a hyper-dissemination of the parasites can kill the patient. Eighty percent of patients who get a hyper-dissemination die, according to research. Ivermectin is the only drug that kills it – but it only kills the adults, so a new 2018 study indicates you can never cure it. Do you know if turpentine can cure it and if so – how do you know it?

-My question for Dr. Daniels: what do you think has occurred after almost 45 years to bring these attacks back? I am gluten and dairy free, have been drinking distilled water for about the last three years and have been taking Vitality capsules daily for the last two and half years. Please help, not being able to breathe is horrific!

-Dr. Daniels: a few months back you mentioned that toxins are stored in our body fats and people who drastically loose weight might loose life due to toxins relocating to other body parts. If it’s true, how can I remedy this problem since I already lost lots of weight due to dieting. Appreciate your wisdom.

-I am 62 years old female, very much underweight (5 feet five inches, 126 pounds). I am trying candida protocol. My question: is it okay to take nutritional yeast and molasses (42 calories) with oatmeal for breakfast? Or there are others ideas to put few pounds on?

-My husband is suffering from post nasal drip for the past 3 months. The cough gets worse around 6 pm. Can you explain why? He does not take any dairy or processed food . Did nasal irrigation too.

-I’m a 50 years young. Diagnosed with Reiters Syndrome 8 years ago. I have lots of inflammation in my fingers and knees, and occasional flair ups in my eyes. I take Methotrxate once a week 2.5 mg x 8 pills. My diet is very clean. Looking for any direction to possibly help me out?

-Does molasses work for type 1 diabetes too?

-How can I treat a UTI?

-Good morning! Some health forums have people who have used Pure Pine Gum Spirits / Turpentine for parasite cleansing who claim that the Turpentine flushed the parasites out from the digestive tract out into other parts of the body, allegedly even into the brain. Has Dr. Daniels heard of this happening, and if so how can this be avoided?

-Will Dr. Daniels’ Candida Cleaner Protocol also address Lyme disease, or are there other things that should be added to cure the body of that particular organism?

-I have virtually all the symptoms of adrenal fatigue/burnout and have battled it for many years. It seems that so many people have this issue. I understand that cleansing is necessary to clear any pathogens or toxicity from the body that may be affecting them, but do you have any other specific recommendations for restoring & repairing the adrenals? Thanks.

-Dr. Daniels, I really want to try your rice bran and castor oil recommendations, but how can I keep from making a humongous mess with them? I rent a room in a house with a septic tank so I have to be careful. -Please ask Dr. Daniels on your 23 October 2018 show what chopped prunes are. In her advice on how to open up the achalasia sphincter, chopped prunes are one of the ingredients. In the UK, chopped prunes are dried plums soaked in syrup and come in a tin. Is this what they are?

-It takes 2 months to grow new cells to revitalize/regrow the liver. To help this along, what simple detox approaches can be folded into a daily routine such as lemon water first thing in the morning, olive oil at night… yes, no, maybe? What would Dr. Daniels do?

-I just came down with Bell’s Palsy(half face paralysis) a couple days ago. The doctors don’t now much about this, just antiviral and steroids they prescribed. Any ideas about this condition to help?

-My mum suffers from eczema on her feet. What is a natural cream to rub on her feet?

-Has Dr. Daniels heard of the polio like cases that has effected 155 mostly children in 20 states? Said it is a AFM disease and, attacks the nervous system, and can cause paralysis . What are her thoughts on this?

-Please ask Dr Daniels of her knowledge of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)





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