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Behold Israel. Elul 23(9/11) Take Heed!
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31 views • September 08, 2020
Let God be true and every man a liar.
In case I don't get to the next video: This is a time like none other! When the Word, spiritual discernment and the council of the Holy Spirit of the living God are of utmost importance! 19th 9/11=Elul 23=6940d-9/11 – Trumpets 19th – 'Atonement'! It's all about the blood! (life) 23-46--69 (death) The masks and coming vaccines are just the beginning of great deceptions, persecution and tribulation to come! Pray you are worthy to escape these things that shall come to pass. Believe on “what” Jesus did for once and for all! Have you believed that the blood of Jesus, the Lamb of God, is what covers your sin and redeems you to God? If not, get on it! Humble yourself, believe in your heart, knowing you need a savior! Salvation is by Christ Jesus alone, by faith in his atoning sacrifice.
Praying for you brethren, be strong in the LORD! The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
In case I don't get to the next video: This is a time like none other! When the Word, spiritual discernment and the council of the Holy Spirit of the living God are of utmost importance! 19th 9/11=Elul 23=6940d-9/11 – Trumpets 19th – 'Atonement'! It's all about the blood! (life) 23-46--69 (death) The masks and coming vaccines are just the beginning of great deceptions, persecution and tribulation to come! Pray you are worthy to escape these things that shall come to pass. Believe on “what” Jesus did for once and for all! Have you believed that the blood of Jesus, the Lamb of God, is what covers your sin and redeems you to God? If not, get on it! Humble yourself, believe in your heart, knowing you need a savior! Salvation is by Christ Jesus alone, by faith in his atoning sacrifice.
Praying for you brethren, be strong in the LORD! The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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