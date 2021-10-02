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Why the Environmental Movement was Created and Funded by Big Oil
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103 views • October 02, 2021
This documentary (Why Big Oil Conquered the World) by James Corbett answers the question by reviewing the statements and historical actions of the oil tycoons themselves and the organizations they funded. You may be surprised to learn that making a lot of money is no longer their primary objective – and you may be even more surprised to find that their support of the eugenics movement and even the environmental movement is related to hidden agendas. This is a long video but, this narrative would seem highly dubious without extensive details and documentation, which Corbett has provided in abundance. 2017 Oct 10 - Source: The Corbett Report. https://www.corbettreport.com/why-big-oil-conquered-the-world-video/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit http://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit http://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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