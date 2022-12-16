Governor of South Dakota Signed an Executive Order on Banning State Employees and Contractors From Accessing TikTok

https://gnews.org/articles/591003
摘要：12/12/2022 Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota, signed an executive order to ban state employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on their devices and ordered the South Dakota Investment Council to review all of the state's investments for any ties to Chinese companies that pose a national security threat.
