Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Political Debate Friday 24th 8:30 pm CET
channel image
Fritjof Persson
343 Subscribers
5 views
Published 20 hours ago

Plazma is an English Intellectual Conservative.https://odysee.com/@Plazma:9

Martin Gustavsson is a Swedish Bulldog New Labour

https://swebbtube.se/w/bV2fPJWVxgzR9fbLHSfG1t


The show is LIVE streamed and link will appear prior the debate which starts

Friday, 24thNov

8:30 pm CET

7:30 pm GMT

2:30 pm EST

Keywords
political debateplazmaswedish new labour bulldog

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket