NFSC Shows the World the Danger of the CCP and the Bravery of the Chinese

https://gnews.org/articles/604780

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 Michael Seifert: The China’s example sends the world two messages: how dangerous it is for a uni party led by one man who does not care about personal freedoms to overtake an entire state; Chinese people’s fight against the CCP inspires people from the rest of the world to continue to stand for freedom at all costs.



