THE END OF GENERATIONAL FARMS

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In this video, I outline the fatal effects newly proposed tax plans could have on generational farming. I want to express that these policies have NOT been implemented yet, but have been proposed.
Please share, and let your elected officials know you oppose the removal of the stepped-up basis, and the taxing of unrealized appreciation.
Find them here: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials
Lonesome Lands: https://www.lonesomelands.com/new-blog/2021/1/24/americas-family-owned-farms-now-face-the-greatest-threat-to-their-existance
Drover House: https://www.droverhouse.com/
Biden’s Tax Increase On Death That No One Is Talking About: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robertwood/2020/11/02/bidens-tax-increase-on-death-that-no-one-is-talking-about/?sh=ea71204376f5
What A Biden Win Means For Tax Policy: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/taxes/biden-tax-policy-step-up-in-basis/
A Look at Biden's Tax Proposals: https://www.calt.iastate.edu/blogpost/look-bidens-tax-proposals
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUsO5cDVunEIXIxpW8AECwQ
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iowANFarmer, Ben Van Roekel, is a 2nd generation farmer in southern Iowa. His goal on YouTube is to showcase what young farmers have to offer to the agricultural community. He hopes to give the general public a glimpse into what life is like on an American corn, soybean, and hay operation. The channel will focus on farming equipment, repairs, precision ag, and daily operations on the farm. Join him in his daily trials and tribulations in the changing agricultural environment.
Instagram: _iowANFarmer_
Email: [email protected]
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