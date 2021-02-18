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THE END OF GENERATIONAL FARMS
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201 views • February 18, 2021
iowANFarmer

In this video, I outline the fatal effects newly proposed tax plans could have on generational farming. I want to express that these policies have NOT been implemented yet, but have been proposed.

Please share, and let your elected officials know you oppose the removal of the stepped-up basis, and the taxing of unrealized appreciation.

Find them here: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials

Lonesome Lands: https://www.lonesomelands.com/new-blog/2021/1/24/americas-family-owned-farms-now-face-the-greatest-threat-to-their-existance

Drover House: https://www.droverhouse.com/

Biden’s Tax Increase On Death That No One Is Talking About: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robertwood/2020/11/02/bidens-tax-increase-on-death-that-no-one-is-talking-about/?sh=ea71204376f5

What A Biden Win Means For Tax Policy: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/taxes/biden-tax-policy-step-up-in-basis/

A Look at Biden's Tax Proposals: https://www.calt.iastate.edu/blogpost/look-bidens-tax-proposals

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUsO5cDVunEIXIxpW8AECwQ

Weather Stick: https://amzn.to/2WhiRLq

Merch at: www.vanroekelffs.com

iowANFarmer, Ben Van Roekel, is a 2nd generation farmer in southern Iowa. His goal on YouTube is to showcase what young farmers have to offer to the agricultural community. He hopes to give the general public a glimpse into what life is like on an American corn, soybean, and hay operation. The channel will focus on farming equipment, repairs, precision ag, and daily operations on the farm. Join him in his daily trials and tribulations in the changing agricultural environment.

Instagram: _iowANFarmer_

Email: [email protected]

Radios! https://midlandusa.com/

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#AmericaNeedsFarmers​
Keywords
businessendbidentaxesdestroysmall farmsiowanfarmergenerational farmsamericaneedsfarmers
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