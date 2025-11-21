Morning Manna - Nov 21, 2025 - Romans 10:8-10 - Heart and Mouth: The Nearness of Salvation

Romans 10:8–10 shows that the gospel is not distant or complicated—God brings His saving Word near, placing it in our mouths and in our hearts. Faith believes the resurrection of Jesus; confession declares His lordship. Together they reveal the full obedience of saving faith: righteousness received inwardly and salvation expressed outwardly. In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart walk through Paul’s teaching on the Word of faith, heart-belief, and open confession, showing how God Himself draws near to save all who call upon the name of the Lord.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com