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The Stem Cell Machine
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23 views • April 10, 2021
With over 25 years of experience in healthcare, Dr. Matt DiDuro is an international speaker and one of the premier researchers in the country on peripheral neuropathy. He is an adjunct professor at Life University and was the co-director of its Functional Rehabilitation department from 2007 to 2009. Since then, he has dedicated his career to helping eradicate pain caused by diabetic and peripheral neuropathy. Dr. DiDuro is the research director for ATL Pain Institute in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the clinic director for HealthMed. He is a member and past president of Neuropathy Treatment centers of America. He has also helped in training over 600 clinics around the country.
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